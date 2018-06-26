News
Tuesday
June 26
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Armenian PM: We record unprecedentedly low level of ceasefire violation cases
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – We record an unprecedentedly low level of violations of the ceasefire regime in recent years, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a live broadcast on Facebook.

Answering the question about the situation on the border of Artsakh, Pashinyan said that “in the recent period the average number of shots was unprecedentedly low.”

“That is, according to average statistics, after my election, an unprecedentedly low level was recorded. Nevertheless, unfortunately, we have losses. At the forefront, certain mobilization of Azerbaijani troops is observed. At times, they increase, sometimes decline. There is a certain tension in the direction of Nakhichevan,” Pashinyan said.

Speaking about the likelihood of a resumption of war, the Prime Minister noted that “we must be ready for war at any moment”.

“However, I cannot say that the situation is unprecedented. This is the usual situation that has been for many years. In the end, the conflict is not resolved, we are in the state of half-war, which can change at any moment. We must work, and the Defense Ministry should do its work. I do not want to say that there is no reason for concern, but I do not want to say that there is,” PM emphasized.

According to him, the army must constantly feel our support, and we have to exclude abuses in the army.

“We will not start a war. Azerbaijan is the party that is using militaristic rhetoric, but the leadership of Azerbaijan should realize that the conflict does not have a military solution,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
