Armenia PM: Investigators have to answer questions about property of Yerevan Mayor

YEREVAN. – Investigators have to answer the questions about the property of Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during a live broadcast on Facebook.
According to him, a criminal case has been initiated in connection with the Yerevan foundation.
“The materials on this video are sent to the National Security Service. I have no doubt that all issues will be studied, and they will be given an appropriate assessment. There are actions of civil disobedience. I have an impression that the organizers of these actions think that the government is not dealing with this problem. I do not see logics in this. I think that you see that the government is consistently dealing with all these issues,” he said.
Pashinyan again stated that there should be no political persecution in Armenia. However, PM called to cease civil disobedience actions.
“Does anyone thinks that the case of Taron Margaryan or others will remain without investigation? This will not happen,” he assured.