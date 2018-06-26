Armenian PM: There have been no changes in terms of military risks in Nakhchivan

Armenia PM: Investigators have to answer questions about property of Yerevan Mayor

Armenian PM: We record unprecedentedly low level of ceasefire violation cases

Former Armenia official shows over $120 thousands in brief case when being detained

Medecins Sans Frontieres staff 'used local prostitutes'

EU ready to work with new Turkey president and parliament

It makes students more focused and less moody if they are allowed to sleep in

Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service suspected of illicit enrichment

Alexander Sargsyan released

Diana Gasparyan appointed mayor of Etchmiadzin

Armenian PM discusses creation of “one investment window”

National Security Service posts footage of search in Manvel Grigoryan’s house in Artsakh

Bill Gates wants mosquitoes to screw each other to death

EU imposes sanctions against Venezuela

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 25.06.2018

World Cup: Salah scores but Egypt lose to Saudi Arabia

World Cup: Uruguay upset Russia 3-0

Putin congratulates Erdogan

Package of Armenia’s electoral legislation changes will not be sent to Venice Commission

Police: Alexander Sargsyan detained in Yerevan

Mayor of Armenian town resigns

OSCE marks unequal conditions in Turkey elections

Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service detained

Diana Ghazaryan appointed head of Microsoft Armenia office

Study of 800 million tweets finds distinct daily cycles in our thinking patterns

Armenian MP's wife will be detained

Georgia new FM lauds relations with Armenia

First ever Armenian Genocide motion debated in Australia’s parliament

Adele to work on songs for her first album in three years

BSEC FMs to meet in Yerevan

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Kylie Jenner shows off her incredible $1M handbag collection

Armenia delegation to PACE: Intense discussion held at Euronest Parliamentary Assembly

157 babies were born in Yerevan on June 22-24

Armenia PM chairs Security Council session

China blocks HBO after John Oliver’s mockery of Xi Jinping

Armenian cultural heritage featured at 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C.

Liverpool to sign Naby Keïta

NATO ex-chief denied entry to US

Karabakh police make new discovery

Armenia delegation to PACE: EPP Group head’s election postponed until fall session

Liliane Maury-Pasquier elected PACE new president

Trump complains to aids on his migrants decree

Russia State Duma speaker urges to prevent worsening of situation in Karabakh

Thibaut Courtois: I don’t want to go back to England with losing feeling

PACE summer session opening in Strasbourg

PM Pashinyan to head Digital Armenia Foundation Board of Trustees

Drug compound stops cancer cells from spreading in mice

Seul to hold talks with Pyongyang

EU official: Armenia is ready for further steps in human rights

US Defense Secretary to visit China in late June

Karabakh President receives Armenian National Committee of America chairman

Pentagon to build temporary camps for immigrants at 2 military bases

Douglas Costa to miss rest of World Cup

Manvel Grigoryan’s son faces criminal charges

People block Yerevan city hall entrance, demand mayor’s resignation

2018 World Cup: Highlights of Matchday 11 (VIDEO)

Serj Tankian: Time for Armenia style peaceful revolution in US

Turkey’s Erdoğan reelected

Armenian MP from ruling party reelected into Turkey legislature

Where to go, what to do in Yerevan this week? (PHOTOS)

Who is Henrikh Mkhitaryan accompanying in Armenia?

Armenian MP achieves crushing victory in Turkey parliamentary election

Kirk Kerkorian statue unveiled in Gyumri

Delivery within 15 minutes. Menu.am presents a new website and app

France communist party delegation members detained in Turkey

Opposition party official, two supporters killed at Turkey election precinct

Yerkrapah Volunteer Union of Armenia terminates Manvel Grigoryan’s powers as board chairman

Blog Li: Central parks of Yerevan

Israel launches missile at drone approaching from Syria border (VIDEO)

Numerous electoral fraud recorded in Turkey elections

Scientists print sensors on gummi candy

Italy citizen hospitalized in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Yerkrapah Volunteer Union of Armenia holds special board meeting

Trump says exercises with South Korea are expensive military games

Elderly person found dead in downtown Yerevan apartment

10 people executed in China

Armenia MPs prevent young person’s suicide attempt

Armenian cab driver, UK newspaper chief sports writer meet in Russia

William Saroyan House-Museum in Fresno to formally open on August 31

10,000 police officers to ensure Trump’s safety during UK visit

Key molecule of aging discovered

Iraq airstrike kills 45 ISIS militants in Syria

Trump says Korean Peninsula denuclearization is starting

Turkey holds early presidential and parliamentary elections

Armenia citizen urges US court to drop money laundering charge against him

2018 World Cup: Highlights of Matchday 10 (VIDEO)

Cyan colour hidden ingredient in sleep

Alzheimer's link to herpes virus in brain, say scientists

Woman's selfies capture moving lump on face: a parasite

Chinese farmer finds turtle fossil dating back to Jurassic Period

World Cup: Belgiam make it to the playoffs

Moscow: UN resolution on withdrawing Russian troops from Transnistria can unermine progress

Armenian PM congratulates President Sarkissian

Possible link found between diabetes and common white pigment

OSCE is eager to step up its links with Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan

Serzh Sargsyan congratulaes Armenia president

Researchers find mechanism behind choosing alcohol over healthy rewards

Former South Korean Prime Minister Kim Jong-pil dies

Former RPA member creates new political party