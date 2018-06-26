News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 26
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Investigators have to answer questions about property of Yerevan Mayor
Armenia PM: Investigators have to answer questions about property of Yerevan Mayor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Investigators have to answer the questions about the property of Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during a live broadcast on Facebook.

According to him, a criminal case has been initiated in connection with the Yerevan foundation.

“The materials on this video are sent to the National Security Service. I have no doubt that all issues will be studied, and they will be given an appropriate assessment. There are actions of civil disobedience. I have an impression that the organizers of these actions think that the government is not dealing with this problem. I do not see logics in this. I think that you see that the government is consistently dealing with all these issues,” he said.

Pashinyan again stated that there should be no political persecution in Armenia. However, PM called to cease civil disobedience actions.

“Does anyone thinks that the case of Taron Margaryan or others will remain without investigation? This will not happen,” he assured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news