Armenian PM: There have been no changes in terms of military risks in Nakhchivan

YEREVAN. – There have been no changes in terms of military risks in Nakhchivan, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during live on Facebook.

When asked by one of the users that according to some reports “the adversary has moved significantly towards the village of Areni, having seized ‘a height, thereby gaining a serious advantage in respect of our positions," Pashinyan said that “there was no seizure”.

“Territories that are currently under Azerbaijani control have always been under his control. Nothing has changed. There was a certain movement of positions. When Azerbaijan declares that it is controlling the Yerevan-Lachin road, I will say that from 1992-93, this road is at gunpoint. In this regard, nothing has changed. In the direction of Nakhchivan there were movements of positions. To say that we have lost some territories is absurd. How can you lose territory without a single shot? It is impossible,” Pashinyan said.

In his words, Azerbaijan moved positions in different directions. “I do not want to touch upon the matter whether we moved our positions or not. I want to say that there have been no significant changes from the strategic and military points of view. There was a certain tension, and the situation remains so. But, Azerbaijan's propaganda reports on the matter is ridiculous. We are working to make the risks caused by the movement of positions manageable,” he assured.

Pashinyan described as absurd Azerbaijani side’s claims about populating “of the liberated village”.

“A well-known village continues to be in sight and under the control of Armenian troops, there cannot be any population. This is absurd. From the point of view of military risks, there have been no changes,” Pashinyan emphasized.