Armenia PM: It will never again be good for former corrupt authorities

It will never again be good for the former corrupt authorities.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforesaid during a livestream on his Facebook page, and he added that the people will not give up their victory to anyone.
Reflecting on the views that the time was working in favor of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Pashinyan said as follows: “Still months ago, still when during the first [parliamentary] voting for the [new] prime minister, the RPA [parliamentary faction] didn’t vote in my favor, I announced that the RPA was in essence self-destructed.”
He noted that the political situation in Armenia should be assessed in a clear-headed manner.
“Of course, some people like to live in hope that it will be good ‘very soon,’” the Armenian PM concluded. “It will be good, of course, but for citizens of the Republic of Armenia. And it will never again be good for the former corrupt authorities; you can be sure of that.”