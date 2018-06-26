Armenia PM: We are trying to direct investments to provinces

We are trying, as much as we can, to direct investments to provinces.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted the aforementioned during a livestream on his Facebook page, on Monday night.
When asked about what programs there were for the development of the country’s provinces, the PM responded that, for example, efforts were made also in mortgage programs so that some constructions take place in the provinces. “There are many provinces where new apartments haven’t been built at all,” he said.
As for the matter of relocating some ministries to the provinces of Armenia, Pashinyan noted that the Minister of Culture, Lilit Makunts, had said she was not against the moving of her ministry to a province.
“But this matter should be discussed in detail; all the positive and negative aspects,” he added. “The result, which [it] will bring, needs to be calculated.”