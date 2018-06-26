Armenia MP: Any military aggression against Karabakh will be punished

Any military aggression against Karabakh will be stopped and properly punished by the Armenian armed forces.
National Assembly of Armenia MP Samvel Farmanyan, who is also a member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), on Monday stated about the above-said in his address at the PACE session.
He noted this reflecting on Azerbaijan’s recent buildup of military equipment and manpower along its border with Armenia and line of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
Farmanyan’s English-language address is presented in the video above.