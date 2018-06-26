Armenia lawmaker: Euronest PA-adopted report reflects on Karabakh conflict (PHOTOS)

The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Standing Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy has adopted the report, entitled “Security challenges in the Eastern Partnership countries and enhancing the role of the EU in addressing them.”
Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan, informed about the aforementioned on Facebook.
The MP added that this report has reflected on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict too.
“In particular, the report stressed that the settlement of the conflict shall take place on the basis of international law, and the 2009 Basic Principles by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” Ashotyan wrote. “In the report, all parties [to this conflict] are called to focus on high-level negotiations, develop a clear action plan, maintain the ceasefire, reduce tension on the line of contact, and implement confidence-building measures.”