Newspaper: Azerbaijan president ready to negotiate with Armenia’s Sarkissian?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, is on a very major international tour these days, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“We inquired from his close circles what the objective of these tours is. ‘The main objective is to bring investments to Armenia. The La Francophonie Summit is also ahead; matters related to it are also on the agenda,’ they told us.

“By the way, according to our information, A. Sarkissian will head also to the RF [Russian Federation] in the near future. According to some sources, [Azerbaijan President] Ilham Aliyev and Armen Sarkissian had the opportunity to communicate in the past, while ‘accidentally’ resting at the same place. ‘Don’t rule out that Aliyev has made it understood to Russia that he is ready to negotiate with A. Sarkissian, to which the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chair countries [Russia, US, and France] also may not be against,’ our source said.

“Note that, from 2001 to 2013, Armen Sarkissian was a consultant of the British Petroleum [(BP)] international company, and BP conducts major economic activities in Azerbaijan,” wrote Hraparak.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
