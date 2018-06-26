Donald Trump praises Melania at South Carolina rally

The U.S. President Donald Trump revealed him and the First Lady have never done better than now, the Express reported.
“We have never done better than we are doing now. We have never had a time like we have now,” said the leader on Tuesday during his visit to South Carolina.
Trump slammed media coverage surrounding Melania Trump’s surgery for a benign kidney condition.
“She is fine but they all had kind of projections. She got a facelift. No. I would let you know. They couldn’t hide that one for long. They said she left me to move to Virginia. They said she left me to move to New York. The only thing they wouldn’t say is what happened and that’s okay because she is private and she doesn’t want to talk about things,” the President added.
During his speech, Donald Trump praised Melania’s intelligence and taste.