Show news feed
Shots fired in Yerevan, one person hospitalized (PHOTOS)
Shots fired in Yerevan, one person hospitalized (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Shots were fired Tuesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, and one person was hospitalized.

The police received a call from a hospital, at round 12:20am, informing that a person with gunshot wounds was admitted to the medical facility.

According to shamshyan.com, the law enforcement found out that this person was a 38-year-old man.

But the physicians told the police that the patient was unable to give an account of what had happened, since he was undergoing surgery.

Police, however, found out that a 24-year-old Yerevan resident was the one who had fired shots at him.

Also, the law enforcement found a hunting rifle which, according to the information, belongs to the brother of the shooting suspect, and there were suspicions that he had shot the victim with this rifle.

The road at the scene of the incident was covered with traces of blood, a vehicle was found there, and another vehicle was found a bit further from the scene; it had crashed into the gate of a house, and the gate had collapsed as a result of the collision.

Police have found the suspect as well as the rifle that was used in the shooting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
