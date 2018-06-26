News
US Congress intern suspended for shouting expletive at Trump
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The intern of the U.S. Congress Maggie Hassan was temporally suspended for shouting an expletive at the U.S. President Donald Trump, the Hill reported. 

According to the source, the intern made insulting remark at Donald Trump when he visited the Capitol last week.

Director of communications for Hassan, Aaron Jacobs, told the Hills that Maggie is denied admission to the Congress.

“We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct. We also facilitated contact with Capitol Police," Jacobs said.

The senator's representative have not officially revealed the name of the intern yet, however, multiple media reports indicate her name is Caitlin Marriott.
