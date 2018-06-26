4 people injured in Hong Kong park shooting

Four people were injured as a result of a shooting in one of the parks in the center of Hong Kong on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported.
“It appears the suspect had a target in the incident. Two of them were injured in the head, and the other two were shot in the shoulder and hand,” the source said.
A gun-woman has already been detained later at nearby shopping centre after the incident.
According to preliminary information, two injured were hospitalized, while the conditions of the other two victims have not been reported yet.