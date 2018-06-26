German envoy to Armenia: Trust should be formed with respect to courts

Trust in the justice of the courts is of great importance to establish the rule of law, German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler said on Tuesday.
His remark came during the discussion titled "Formation and development of administrative justice in the Republic of Armenia.”
According to him, Armenian new Government will give an important impetus to this process.
The Chair of the Armenian Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan, in his turn, noted that the role of German experts in the development of administrative justice is extremely high.
"The system of administrative justice has been introduced in our country. And this system , to some extent, has been already implemented,” said Harutyunyan adding that both justice and administrative justice in Armenia should simultaneously acquire a new level of quality, through the independence of the courts and judges, and by establishing appropriate trust on the judiciary.