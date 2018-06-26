News
Head of delegation: Armenia not to participate in BSEC Secretary General elections
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia will not participate in the elections of the Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization, as it will be held in Baku, the head of the Armenian delegation to the BSEC Gagik Minasyan told reporters in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

According to him, he warned the BSEC leadership that Armenia will not take part in elections, if they are held in Baku, however, BSEC decided to take this unbalanced step.

"We were willing not to hold elections in Yerevan, but, for example, in Sofia, so that everyone can take part in elections," Minasyan added.

 Armenia assumed chairmanship in the BSEC for the next six months.
