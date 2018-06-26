News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 26
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Show news feed
Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan has not done anything that the turn could come to him
Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan has not done anything that the turn could come to him
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I don’t think that Serzh Sargsyan has done something that the turn could come to him.

National Assembly Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also spokesperson of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), on Tuesday told the abovementioned to reporters. He noted this when asked whether the ongoing investigations by the National Security Service could include third President—and RPA Chairman—Serzh Sargsyan too.

“Except for a good thing, except for defending Artsakh’s [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] interests, I don’t think that Mr. President had been in any problems over the course of these years; this is my personal opinion,” Sharmazanov stated.

And when asked, then why the revolution occurred in Armenia, he responded as follows: “Because you wanted so; that is, the society. It could happen in all countries too. (…). God willing, everything will be fine, and our people will never experience disappointment; disappointment is the worst thing.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Sharmazanov: Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan to leave office as RPA first deputy chairman
As per the party spokesperson, Karapetyan finds that he is not very active in this political situation…
 Package of Armenia’s electoral legislation changes will not be sent to Venice Commission
“It is much more important that the approaches of the Venice Commission find their place…
 Mayor of Armenian town resigns
Danielyan has been in office since 2002...
 Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service detained
The press service of the department is expected to issue a statement later…
Armenian MP's wife will be detained
Nazik Amiryan ordered to load canned food and take them away...
 Armenia PM chairs Security Council session
Pashinyan said this was the council’s first meeting ever since the formation of a new government...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news