Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan has not done anything that the turn could come to him

I don’t think that Serzh Sargsyan has done something that the turn could come to him.

National Assembly Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also spokesperson of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), on Tuesday told the abovementioned to reporters. He noted this when asked whether the ongoing investigations by the National Security Service could include third President—and RPA Chairman—Serzh Sargsyan too.

“Except for a good thing, except for defending Artsakh’s [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] interests, I don’t think that Mr. President had been in any problems over the course of these years; this is my personal opinion,” Sharmazanov stated.

And when asked, then why the revolution occurred in Armenia, he responded as follows: “Because you wanted so; that is, the society. It could happen in all countries too. (…). God willing, everything will be fine, and our people will never experience disappointment; disappointment is the worst thing.”