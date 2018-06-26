Sharmazanov: Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan to leave office as RPA first deputy chairman

Former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will leave office as First Deputy Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

National Assembly Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also spokesperson of the now former ruling RPA, on Tuesday told the aforesaid to reporters in parliament.

“Karen Karapetyan is a mature politician; he decides to be or not to be the first deputy [chairman of the party],” he said. “I respect Karen Karapetyan’s decision.”

Also, Sharmazanov noted that the RPA board had the authority to elect the party leader and the first deputy. “That matter will be decided at the session of the RPA board,” he added. “I don’t see anything extraordinary.”

And when asked whether this is Karen Karapetyan’s escape from the RPA, the party spokesperson responded as follows: “No, this is not an escape. He [Karapetyan], as the first deputy chairman of the party, finds that he is not very active in this political situation. He finds that it’s not fair to stay in that position, not being in active political processes.”