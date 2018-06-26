News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 26
USD
482.23
EUR
561.7
RUB
7.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.23
EUR
561.7
RUB
7.66
Show news feed
Sharmazanov: Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan to leave office as RPA first deputy chairman
Sharmazanov: Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan to leave office as RPA first deputy chairman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will leave office as First Deputy Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

National Assembly Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also spokesperson of the now former ruling RPA, on Tuesday told the aforesaid to reporters in parliament.

“Karen Karapetyan is a mature politician; he decides to be or not to be the first deputy [chairman of the party],” he said. “I respect Karen Karapetyan’s decision.”

Also, Sharmazanov noted that the RPA board had the authority to elect the party leader and the first deputy. “That matter will be decided at the session of the RPA board,” he added. “I don’t see anything extraordinary.”

And when asked whether this is Karen Karapetyan’s escape from the RPA, the party spokesperson responded as follows: “No, this is not an escape. He [Karapetyan], as the first deputy chairman of the party, finds that he is not very active in this political situation. He finds that it’s not fair to stay in that position, not being in active political processes.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: Law enforcement’s anticorruption activities shall have no grounds for any other interpretation
Pashinyan held a consultation with the heads of the law enforcement agencies of the country…
 Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan has not done anything that the turn could come to him
The former ruling party’s spokesperson commented on the ongoing investigations by the National Security Service of Armenia…
Package of Armenia’s electoral legislation changes will not be sent to Venice Commission
“It is much more important that the approaches of the Venice Commission find their place…
 Mayor of Armenian town resigns
Danielyan has been in office since 2002...
 Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service detained
The press service of the department is expected to issue a statement later…
Armenian MP's wife will be detained
Nazik Amiryan ordered to load canned food and take them away...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news