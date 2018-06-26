News
Armenia PM: Law enforcement’s anticorruption activities shall have no grounds for any other interpretation
Armenia PM: Law enforcement’s anticorruption activities shall have no grounds for any other interpretation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Lawfulness and human rights should be strictly followed in the fight against corruption.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday noted the above-said during his consultation with the heads of the law enforcement agencies of the country. They discussed the course of the ongoing fight against corruption in Armenia.

“(…) we have stated: the fight against corruption is one of the most important priorities of the [new Armenian] government,” Pashinyan said, in particular, during the consultation. “In the context of this process, lawfulness, human rights protection, respect for human rights shall be followed very strictly.

“It’s very important that the actions of the law enforcement bodies don’t in any way have a real basis for getting another interpretation.

“(…) first, we [need] to be convinced that the anticorruption process will continue. Second, the process will continue more effectively, and human rights, lawfulness and in general, public interests will be guaranteed during this process.”
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
