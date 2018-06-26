Armenia President in Paris, meets with heads of large France enterprises

Within the framework of his private visit to Paris, President Armenian Sarkissian of Armenia met with the heads of over twenty large French enterprises.
At these talks, Sarkissian presented Armenia’s current investment climate, affirmed the serving Armenian authorities’ willingness and commitment to create favorable conditions that are needed for foreign investments into the country, and stressed the appeal for investing in Armenia.
Also, the President reflected on the economic forum that will be convened along the lines of the International Organization of La Francophonie summit, which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October, and he asked the French enterprises to actively participate in this event.