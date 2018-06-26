US Supreme court upholds Trump’s travel ban

U.S. Supreme Court upheld Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.
The court rejected the demand that the ban is a manifestation of discrimination against Muslims and exceeds the powers of the president. The court ruled that the applicants failed to prove that the ban violated either US immigration laws or the First Amendment of the Constitution.
Earlier the courts named the ban unconstitutional. The ban prohibits most people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen from entering the US.