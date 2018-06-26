Council of Europe ready to support Armenia reforms (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the head of the Council of Europe office in Yerevan Natalia Voutova.
Pashinyan attached importance to the effective cooperation between Armenia and the CoE and its support to the ongoing reforms in the country, especially on development and strengthening of democracy, fight against corruption, human rights protection and other areas. The Prime Minister noted that Armenia is one of the most active members of the Council of Europe.
Natalia Vutova underlined that the Council of Europe is ready to support the most important reforms in Armenia, both in areas mentioned by PM as well as reform of the judiciary. She welcomed the steps taken by the government to combat corruption and expressed confidence that they would be effective.
During the meeting the interlocutors also touched upon the snap parliamentary elections, implementation of the electoral legislation reform and bilateral cooperation in that context.