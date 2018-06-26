Pashinyan: Armenian government interested in cooperation with World Bank

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday received World Ban’s Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Mercy Tembon.
The Prime Minister announced importance of active and productive cooperation between the Armenian government and the World Bank, and expressed hope that the positive changes in the country will allow the new programs to be implemented. Pashinyan also focused on the priorities of the government and implementation of reforms targeted at the fight against corruption and monopoly, as well as at economic development, enhancement of the venture capital and so on. The Cabinet is interested in expanding cooperation with the World Bank, PM assured.
Mercy Tembon, in turn, noted World Bank’s readiness to support the implementation of Armenian government’s program and the development of major economies. Regional Director for the South Caucasus welcomed new Cabinet’s program of institutional changes and innovations and added that WB is ready to participate in the development of the strategic concept for Armenia's development.
The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to cooperation between Armenia and the World Bank.