US pushing allies to reduce imports of Iranian oil to zero

The U.S. administration is pushing the allies to reduce imports of the Iranian oil to zero by November, AP reported quoting a senior State Department official.
The official said that Trump administration officials have been visiting European and Asian countries to say that the U.S. expects their imports to be zeroed out by the time the grace period ends, the agency says.
The United States is not going to ease sanctions against Iran, and is working with other Middle East countries to increase production so the global oil supply is not harmed.