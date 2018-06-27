Ilham Aliyev's bluff: What is behind “Nakhchivan's fake” ?

YEREVAN. – The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, being part of Azerbaijan, nevertheless, until recently, enjoyed a certain degree of freedom. The leadership of the Autonomous Republic could make independent decisions, including the issues relating to relations with Armenia. It was the Nakhchivan direction of the border that was the most peaceful, and the degree of freedom of the authorities of Nakhchivan demonstrates how fast the four young men who got lost and appeared in Nakhchivan (2008) were returned. However, it appears that the authorities in Baku do not like when it is calm on the borders, and the degree of tension in the direction of Nakhchivan started increasing.

The background of the strategy is “liberation” of territories under their own control or in the neutral zone. Violations of the neutral zone is a separate matter. The reports about the territories owned by Azerbaijan that are “liberated” has long ago provoked a wave of irony among Azerbaijani social network users. However, the Azerbaijani authorities do not care about the ridiculousness of what is happening. With a serious face after “liberating” the village of Jodzhug marjany, which had never been under control of the Armenians, “a trump card” in Nakhchivan direction went into action: a village, a winery and nameless heights. In total, according to the Azerbaijani propaganda, they managed “to seize” 11 thousand square kilometers from themselves at the cost of incredible efforts. An unprecedented victory!

Among other things, the Azerbaijani propaganda focuses on the fact that as a result of active actions, the Areni village and the highway of interstate importance allegedly turned out to be almost in the hands of Azerbaijani snipers. We are forced to disappoint the Azerbaijani fans - this is not so.

On June 26 the Armenian Defense Ministry arranged a visit of a group of media representatives to the Areni section of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Yes, the armed forces of the neighboring state advanced and occupied the heights, but the Armenian side still dominates, and any aggressive actions of the enemy will be stopped.

“The height of 1450 meters, here is the firing point. The enemy advanced and established fire points that do not matter to civilians. We are ready to suppress their firing outposts from this and other positions. We control any movement on their part,” says Major Andranik Tsaturyan.

So what is the aim of the Azerbaijani side when they are trying to give out what is desired for reality? Why do they fiercely convince of something that even their own citizens refuse to believe?

“As you now see with your own eyes, this is one of our dominant positions. Two other our positions are on the right. The movements of the adversary took place on its own territory or in the neutral zone. The adversary did not get an advantage. They cannot use that small section, from where the road and the village is visible, because they themselves are under our fire. Their villages are even closer to our positions, we should not forget this. Without new positions, they are not able to shell the road and the village, as they are trying to present. It is impossible to do from small arms, even from a machine gun, only from artillery, and this is another story,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Defense Minister, told journalists.

Many Azerbaijani settlements are within reach of the Armenian positions. Why did the leadership of Azerbaijan need this adventure?

“20 years the situation was relatively calm in this direction. Now the authorities in Baku are trying to introduce tension and intensify enmity. It was the only direction where it was relatively calm. Perhaps, this is the political goal of Aliyev. After all, it was after his visit that the situation began to change,” Hovhannisyan emphasized.