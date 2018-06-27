News
Wednesday
June 27
News
Newspaper: Some Armenia officials had received up to $15,000 as monthly bonus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The law enforcement agencies of Armenia are now looking into the monthly remittances which the country’s former officials had received as bonus, reported Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“According to rumors, in the case of some officials, they [the bonus] reached up to 15 thousand [US] dollars, per month. The [respective] mechanism worked as follows: by transferring X [amount of] money every month to the bank card of the [given] official.

“Now, work is being done to find out the sources of those money; it’s about several million dollars a month.

“So, the NSS [(National Security Service)] promises a ‘hot’ summer; we will not get bored,” wrote Hraparak.
This text available in   Հայերեն
