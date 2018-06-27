Newspaper: Some Armenia officials had received up to $15,000 as monthly bonus

YEREVAN. – The law enforcement agencies of Armenia are now looking into the monthly remittances which the country’s former officials had received as bonus, reported Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“According to rumors, in the case of some officials, they [the bonus] reached up to 15 thousand [US] dollars, per month. The [respective] mechanism worked as follows: by transferring X [amount of] money every month to the bank card of the [given] official.

“Now, work is being done to find out the sources of those money; it’s about several million dollars a month.

“So, the NSS [(National Security Service)] promises a ‘hot’ summer; we will not get bored,” wrote Hraparak.