CNN: US Court decides to stop separating migrant children with families
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The federal court of the Southern District of California ruled that the US government has no right to separate the children of illegal migrants with their parents, CNN reported. 

“The court order specifically requires federal officials to stop detaining parents apart from their minor children, absent a determination the parent is unfit or the parent declines reunification,” the source noted.

According to the source, the migration service is also obliged to return all children detained in the US to their parents.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
