Polish PM proposes to amend Holocaust law

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki decided to lift the criminal punishment for the accusation of Poland and its people in the crimes of the Holocaust, the head of the Polish prime minister’s executive office, Michal Dworczyk told reporters.
The Holocaust law was to “defend the good name of Poland” while the amendment would seek to “move away” from penalizing people, Bloomberg reported referring to Dworczyk.
Under the new law, a fine of up to three years is punishable by the use of the expression "Polish death camps" and other statements that can be interpreted as an attempt to expose the Poles as accomplices in the crimes of Nazi Germany, including the genocide of European Jewry. The same punishment is introduced for the propaganda of Bandera's ideology and the denial of the Volhynia massacre.