Head of Armenian delegation at PACE to Azerbaijan: Are you preparing for war?
Head of Armenian delegation at PACE to Azerbaijan: Are you preparing for war?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, head of the Armenian delegation to the PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan asked her Azerbaijani colleagues to explain why these days it is again extensively accumulating weaponry and troops at the border.

“Everyone knows about the situation in your country with human rights and political freedoms. You are a unique country, not because you have a president who together with his family is involved in international money laundering and corruption schemes but because you succeeded in bringing your own values to this Assembly, dispersed a plague in this Organisation and poisoned its value system. These are not my words and assessments; they are documented facts. I honestly think that there are people in Azerbaijan who are preoccupied with its destiny. I say frankly to these people: do you really think that your democracy is safe and you do not have any problems? If so, good luck. What was and is possible in Armenia is not even thinkable in Azerbaijan,” said Hovhannisyan.

According to her, Armenia’s actions show that our number one priority is to settle this issue solely by peaceful means.

“I ask Azerbaijan to explain to this Assembly why these days it is again extensively accumulating weaponry and troops at the border. Are you preparing for war? I would like to bring this thought to the attention of our Azeri colleagues: do not rely on discrepancies in our internal policies. We are supportive of our authorities with regard to our national unity, security, identity, dignity and democracy and the rule of law,” she concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
