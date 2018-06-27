Armenia MP: No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution

YEREVAN. – No conflict in the South Caucasus region can have a military solution.

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan—who also heads the NA delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, stated the abovementioned in his address at the plenary session of this organization, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Ashotyan reflected on the recent political developments that occurred in Armenia. He noted that the nonviolent transfer of power in the country attests to the high level of development of political sophistication in Armenia.

Speaking on the process of making amendments to the election law in Armenia, Ashotyan underscored the implementation of electoral reforms by political consensus, public engagement, and solely on the basis of international precepts.

In addition, he attached importance to the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement’s quick ratification by the parliaments of the EU member countries—and before the European Parliament elections in 2019.

In his remarks, Ashotyan touched also upon the importance of peace and stability in the South Caucasus, and he said no conflict in the region can have a military solution.

In conclusion, he expressed the hope that the EU Eastern Partnership region will become a cradle of peace and cooperation.