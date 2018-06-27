News
US congresswoman says she works toward Armenia getting funding from Millennium Challenge Corporation
US congresswoman says she works toward Armenia getting funding from Millennium Challenge Corporation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


A new era has opened for Armenia.

US Department of State representative Jordan Andrews stated about the above-said at a Senate reception devoted to the centennial of Armenian-American relations, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.

President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia also was on hand at this event, and he stressed that the country’s proud citizens had carried out a peaceful change of power in Armenia.

American Senator Bob Menendez, for his part, noted that Armenian citizens had amazed the whole world by bringing a democratic government to power through peaceful protests.

And Congresswoman Jackie Speier said she was making efforts so that Armenia receive funding from the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the US.
