Armenian deputy FM: Attempts to politicize BSEC activities are unacceptable

It was a great honor for Armenia to chair the BSEC, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Garen Nazarian told reporters on Wednesday summing up the results of Armenia's chairmanship in BSEC.
For two years, Armenia has been coordinating the information technologies and telecommunications, which are among the priority directions of development, said the deputy adding that Armenia attaches great importance to deepening cooperation in this regard.
This is the fifth Armenian chairmanship in the BSEC. Since December, the Armenian side has held 14 working meetings, one meeting of the foreign ministers, two meetings of the ministers of education and tourism. Armenia closely cooperates with the organization members, observers and partners. Armenia will continue to actively participate in the organization, paying special attention to the economic component. Within the chairmanship, Armenia focused on the priorities defined by the charter: trade cooperation, development of telecommunications, energy, cooperation on transport, tourism, science, technology, education.
According to Nazarian, BSEC, being a regional economic organization, is a non-political structure, and therefore Armenia believes that attempts to politicize its activities through the adoption of documents that exceed its powers and are contrary to the charter are unacceptable.