News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 27
USD
482.23
EUR
561.7
RUB
7.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.23
EUR
561.7
RUB
7.66
Show news feed
BSEC chief pleased with participation of its member states in meeting held in Yerevan
BSEC chief pleased with participation of its member states in meeting held in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

BSEC Secretary General Michael Christides is pleased with the participation of delegations of all BSEC member states in the meeting in Yerevan on Wednesday.

During the briefing the secretary general thanked Armenia for the intensive and proactive work.

According to him, today's meeting was very important that confirmed the achievements of the participating countries.

It is important that the delegations of all BSEC 12 member states participated in the meeting held in Yerevan as the meeting was symbolic as BSEC celebrates its 26th anniversary in June and the 23rd anniversary of the Charter.

As reported earlier, Armenia will assume its chairmanship to Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news