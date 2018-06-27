BSEC chief pleased with participation of its member states in meeting held in Yerevan

BSEC Secretary General Michael Christides is pleased with the participation of delegations of all BSEC member states in the meeting in Yerevan on Wednesday.
During the briefing the secretary general thanked Armenia for the intensive and proactive work.
According to him, today's meeting was very important that confirmed the achievements of the participating countries.
It is important that the delegations of all BSEC 12 member states participated in the meeting held in Yerevan as the meeting was symbolic as BSEC celebrates its 26th anniversary in June and the 23rd anniversary of the Charter.
As reported earlier, Armenia will assume its chairmanship to Azerbaijan.