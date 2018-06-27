News
Wednesday
June 27
News
Armenia PM to have 2 offices
Armenia PM to have 2 offices
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The draft decision on specifying the location of the office of the Prime Minister has been put on the agenda of Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

According to this draft, 26 Marshal Baghramyan Avenue as well as Government House 1—at Republic Square—in capital city Yerevan will be the locations of the PM’s office.

It is noted that, pursuant to the respective law, the government decides on the location of the premier’s office.

At present, the PM’s official office is at 26 Marshal Baghramyan Avenue.
This text available in   Հայերեն
