Ucom offers “Affordable Internet Bundles in Georgia”

During the summer holidays Ucom offers its mobile subscribers the opportunity to enjoy 100 MB, 300 MB and 1GB bundles of internet in roaming, which will enable them to benefit from more affordable rates of mobile internet abroad.

In particular, from Wednesday, June 27, by choosing one or a few of the aforementioned bundles and connecting to Magticom or Geocell networks in Georgia, during 30 days customers will be able to benefit from 100 MB, 300 MB, or 1GB internet bundles when roaming around Georgia.

They simply have to activate the roaming service before departure from Armenia, by dialing 121#, or 121*1#.

Let us also remind that this summer Ucom subscribers have an opportunity to benefit from mobile internet at an affordable rate of 15 AMD/MB in Egypt, Greece, Italy, Spain, and in 39 other countries.