Armenian FM: We must prevent attempts to abuse, politicize BSEC platform

We must prevent attempts by some states to abuse and politicize the BSEC platform, said Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
His remarks came at the 38th Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the BSEC member states on Wednesday.
“Persistent attempts by some Member States to abuse and politicize the BSEC platform not only negatively affect the multilateral economic cooperation in the region, but also the core foundations of the Organization. Such attempts undermine the credibility of the BSEC as an effective regional economic Organization.
We should resolutely prevent such dangerous trends, including within the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, which has to support the core goals of the Organization rather than to engage in parallel activities independently from the rest of the BSEC. Furthermore, open borders, depoliticised, unconstrained, free and inclusive regional economic cooperation as the key objectives of this organisation, are also important requisites for the promotion of regional stability and peace,” the source said.