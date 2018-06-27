Sweden ready to work with new Armenian government (PHOTO)

Turkey accuses EU of hypocrisy

Iranian lawmakers urge Rouhani to change economic team

Moscow and Washington agree on Putin-Trump meeting

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.06.2018

Belarus FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Former Armenian official faces charges

German defense company plans business deals with Azerbaijan

Armenian FM to visit Germany

Ohanian to Armenian PM: I've never been so proud of being Armenian

Head of Armenian delegation at PACE to Azerbaijan: Are you preparing for war?

UAE envoy to Armenia: UAE is interested in peace in Middle East

Romania legislature lower chamber unanimously ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

Armenia PM: We should try to convey our public, national, nationwide aspirations within mid-term expenditure framework

Tusk: EU must prepared for the worst due to Trump policy

Dollar continues to depreciate in Armenia

Armenian FM: We must prevent attempts to abuse, politicize BSEC platform

Armenia MFA: Economic cooperation within BSEC will further benefit from interactions with other integration platforms

Yerevan municipal council member: Mayor Margaryan wrote letter of resignation

Armenian deputy FM: Attempts to politicize BSEC activities are unacceptable

Armenia FM: BSEC economic agenda needs to be reviewed and adapted to present global economic trends (PHOTOS)

Ucom offers “Affordable Internet Bundles in Georgia”

Armenia PM to have 2 offices

One killed, over 30 injured in German tour bus accident

US congresswoman says she works toward Armenia getting funding from Millennium Challenge Corporation

BSEC chief pleased with participation of its member states in meeting held in Yerevan

Polish PM proposes to amend Holocaust law

Armenia MP: No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution

CNN: US Court decides to stop separating migrant children with families

Armenia Military Industry Committee has new chief

Scientific conference on Armenia held in Washington

Alexander Lapshin meets with Armenia President, in Washington

US embassy to help Armenia center for asylum seekers

Armenia government holds special session

Yerevan hosts BSEC FMs’ meeting (PHOTOS)

Armenia-EU agreement ratification should be accelerated

Newspaper: Some Armenia officials had received up to $15,000 as monthly bonus

Auto Alliance angry over Trump threats

Quake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh

Ilham Aliyev's bluff: What is behind “Nakhchivan's fake” ?

EU Council: Turkey’s accession negotiations have effectively come to a standstill

Trump and Putin may meet in Helsinki

Farmanyan: Russia should be back in PACE

US pushing allies to reduce imports of Iranian oil to zero

Pashinyan: Armenian government interested in cooperation with World Bank

Council of Europe ready to support Armenia reforms (PHOTO)

US Supreme court upholds Trump’s travel ban

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.06.2018

Dutch Senate approves ban on burqa and niqab in public places

Artsakh: World community has to give tough response to statements by robber Aliyev

Adam Schiff urges not to congratulate Erdogan

Armenia President in Paris, meets with heads of large France enterprises

Armenia FM says Azerbaijan president’s belligerent statements are preposterous

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Armenia PM: Law enforcement’s anticorruption activities shall have no grounds for any other interpretation

Israel parliamentary vote over Armenian genocide cancelled

Sharmazanov: Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan to leave office as RPA first deputy chairman

Parliament Vice Speaker: Armenia is against BSEC politicization

Armenia MFA on Azerbaijan president: Tin troops’ supreme commander attacks all possible heights

Children injured in Armenia road accident

4 people injured in Hong Kong park shooting

Macedonia President refuses to sign deal on country’s name change

Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan has not done anything that the turn could come to him

Head of delegation: Armenia not to participate in BSEC Secretary General elections

Russia army divisions start trainings in Armenia

German envoy to Armenia: Trust should be formed with respect to courts

Armenia MP speaks to US lawmaker over Bell 412 helicopters purchased by Azerbaijan

US Congress intern suspended for shouting expletive at Trump

Donald Trump praises Melania at South Carolina rally

Armenia PM: We are trying to direct investments to provinces

2 aircraft collide at Seoul airport due to amid heavy rain

Shots fired in Yerevan, one person hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Russian soldier dies in Gyumri road accident

Newspaper: Azerbaijan president ready to negotiate with Armenia’s Sarkissian?

Armenia lawmaker: Euronest PA-adopted report reflects on Karabakh conflict (PHOTOS)

Venice Commission president: Reasonable time should be allowed to prepare for Armenia snap elections

Armenia MP: Any military aggression against Karabakh will be punished

Armenia PM: It will never again be good for former corrupt authorities

Armenian PM: There have been no changes in terms of military risks in Nakhchivan

Armenia PM: Investigators have to answer questions about property of Yerevan Mayor

Armenian PM: We record unprecedentedly low level of ceasefire violation cases

Former Armenia official shows over $120 thousands in brief case when being detained

EU ready to work with new Turkey president and parliament

Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service suspected of illicit enrichment

Alexander Sargsyan released

Diana Gasparyan appointed mayor of Etchmiadzin

Armenian PM discusses creation of “one investment window”

National Security Service posts footage of search in Manvel Grigoryan’s house in Artsakh

EU imposes sanctions against Venezuela

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 25.06.2018

Putin congratulates Erdogan

Package of Armenia’s electoral legislation changes will not be sent to Venice Commission

Police: Alexander Sargsyan detained in Yerevan

Mayor of Armenian town resigns

OSCE marks unequal conditions in Turkey elections

Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service detained

Diana Ghazaryan appointed head of Microsoft Armenia office

Armenian MP's wife will be detained

Georgia new FM lauds relations with Armenia

First ever Armenian Genocide motion debated in Australia’s parliament