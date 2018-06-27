Armenia MFA: Economic cooperation within BSEC will further benefit from interactions with other integration platforms

Economic cooperation within the framework of BSEC will further benefit from interactions with other regional organizations and integration platforms.
The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Wednesday said the aforementioned in his address at the 38th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), which is convened in capital city Yerevan.
“Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, which opens a customs free access to a strong market of over 180 million consumers,” he noted, in particular. “Armenia also enjoys strong and extensive co-operation with the European Union with the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement as its legal foundation.
“This October Armenia will host the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie. Within the framework of the summit we will host a Francophone Business Forum to provide a solid platform for regional and global business actors, government and civil society representatives from over 80 countries. Needless to say, we would look forward to welcome our BSEC partners and their business communities at this forum.
“Once again, I welcome you in Yerevan and congratulate all of us on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the BSEC Charter.”