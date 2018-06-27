News
Dollar continues to depreciate in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.08/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.15 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 561.19 (down by AMD 0.51), that of one British pound totaled AMD 637.17 (down by AMD 0.77), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.62 (down by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 251.48, AMD 19,533.68 and AMD 13,391.33, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
