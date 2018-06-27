Tusk: EU must prepared for the worst due to Trump policy

Head of the European Council Donald Tusk believes that the EU should be ready for the worst due to the policies of the U.S. President Donald Trump, politico.eu reported.
“While discussing migration or the Euro area reform, it is important that we keep in mind the geopolitical context following the G7 summit in Canada. Despite our tireless efforts to keep the unity of the West, transatlantic relations are under immense pressure due to the policies of President Trump. Unfortunately, the divisions go beyond trade. I will share with you my political assessment of where things stand. It is my belief that, while hoping for the best, we must be ready to prepare our Union for worst-case scenarios,” Tusk noted.