NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.06.2018

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan has written a letter of resignation, head of Yelk faction at the Yerevan Council of Elders Davit Khazhakyan said.

“The [respective] petition has already been written; it’s just not publicized [yet],” he said.

Khazhakyan added that the mayor’s absence at the previous meeting of the Yerevan municipal council bespoke the aforesaid. Margaryan had not attended this session, and it was said this was due to health issues.

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house in Romania’s parliament, has unanimously ratified the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan, informed the aforementioned on Facebook.

So far, the three Baltic states—Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia—as well as Poland have ratified the Armenia-EU agreement.

Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) has kicked off Wednesday in Yerevan.

Azerbaijani and Turkish delegations also participated in the event.

At the meeting, the BSEC chairmanship-in-office will be transferred from Armenia to Azerbaijan.

The urgent resolution on the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement’s ratification by the parliaments of the EU member countries was adopted at the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

The resolution initiated by Armenian MP Armen Ashotyan underscores the Armenia-EU agreement’s ratification before the European Parliament elections in 2019.

Armenia's seismic protection agency recorded a magnitude-4.4 earthquake in Azerbaijan, at 2:20am local time, Wednesday.

The tremor was felt in the Republic of Artsakh with magnitude 2 to 3 in Hadrut town, and with magnitude 2 in capital city Stepanakert.

Renowned American Armenian internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital, has arrived in Armenia.

Ohanian posted several photos taken in Armenia, including the one with Mount Ararat in the background.