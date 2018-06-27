News
Belarus FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei, met with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Andrzej Kasprzyk. 

The Co-Chairs and Personal Representative briefed the Minister on the situation in the conflict zone and the progress in their efforts to find solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the current activities of the Minsk Group and possible contribution of Belarus to the process of peaceful resolution of the conflict, Belarus Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Co-Chairs and CiO Personal Representative also met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Kravchenko.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
