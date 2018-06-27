Former Armenian official faces charges

YEREVAN. – Former Armenian official has been charged with forgery and illegal participation in entrepreneurial activity.

Vachagan Ghazaryan, former deputy chief of state security service, was detained and charged of hiding the data about his real possessions from an anti-corruption state commission. He failed to disclose big amounts in declarations submitted to the state commission which is mandatory for Armenian officials.

As reported earlier, during the search by law enforcers Ghazaryan showed in his brief case $120 thousand and 436 million drams. The investigators also found $50,000 in his car.

During the search in his apartment, law enforcers found 35 million drams, over $1.1 million and 230,500 euros in cash.