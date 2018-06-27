Moscow and Washington agree on Putin-Trump meeting

Moscow and Washington have reached an agreement on the place and time of Russia-US summit when the presidents will meet, Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said.
His remark came after the meeting between the Russian leader and US National Security Adviser John Bolton.
More detailed information on the upcoming Putin-Trump meeting will be made public on June 28, TASS reported.
Ushakov said the meeting will take several hours and will start with a tete-a-tete meeting.
“It’s also highly likely that the two Presidents will meet in the middle of the day. Beyond any doubt, there will be a tete-a-tete meeting, a protocol event of some kind - a working breakfast I think - and then a joint news conference,” he said.