Turkey accuses EU of hypocrisy
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey accused European Union of hypocrisy and inconsistency after the EU Council said  that Turkey has been moving further away from the EU, Reuters reported.

“The Council notes that Turkey has been moving further away from the European Union. Turkey’s accession negotiations have therefore effectively come to a standstill and no further chapters can be considered for opening or closing and no further work towards the modernisation of the EU-Turkey Customs Union is foreseen,” the council’s conclusions stated.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the EU’s “unjust and dishonest treatment of Turkey can be seen once again”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
