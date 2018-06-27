Sweden ready to work with new Armenian government (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Sweden’s Ambassador to Armenia Martina Quick.
Armenia’s PM noted his government’s interest in the development of Armenia-Sweden relationship in various areas. Pashinyan stressed the need to increase the trade turnover, adding that the Cabinet attaches importance to attracting investments and boosting business ties.
PM also noted that Armenia’s new leadership has an ambitious program and believes implementation of this program is its commitment.
Ambassador in turn assured that she will spare no effort to gain momentum in the bilateral cooperation. Martina Quick said that Sweden is ready to work with the Armenian government closely for the strengthening of democracy, fight against corruption, protection of human rights and economy development.
The interlocutors touched upon further development of Armenia-EU relations. Pashinyan underscored importance of the Eastern Partnership program as well as implementation of the programs within the framework of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.