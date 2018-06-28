Iran spiritual leader calls for stern fight against corruption

The spiritual leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, underlined the judiciary’s duty to decisively confront economic corruption, or measures disrupting the country’s economy, reported Tasnim News Agency.
“Business activities and the people’s living and livelihood must be safe, and the Judiciary must confront those disrupting economic security,” Khamenei on Wednesday said in a gathering of top judiciary officials in capital city Tehran. He stressed that confronting economic corrupts must be decisive and effective.
Also, Khamenei urged the Iranian judiciary to fully inform people about its measures to tackle economic corruption, saying the judicial system should let people realize the authenticity of its anticorruption measures and turn the threats into opportunities.