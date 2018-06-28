State Department: N. Korea understands scope of US desire for complete denuclearization

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said he was confident that North Korea understood the scope of the US desire for complete denuclearization, reported Reuters.
“We’ve been pretty unambiguous in our conversations about what we mean when we say complete denuclearization,” Pompeo told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on funding for the State Department.
Pompeo said he would be leading the ongoing talks with Pyongyang.
Although US President Donald Trump said last week that North Korea was in the process of returning the remains of US troops missing from the 1950-1953 Korean War, Pompeo said none had yet been handed over to the United States. But he said he was optimistic the United States would begin receiving remains “in the not-too-distant future.”