Newspaper: Armenia President might head to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – There are rumors that the President of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Armen Sarkissian, might go to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, albeit Hraparak (Square) newspaper’s sources in the presidential office considered this “absurd,” reported Hraparak.

“There are also rumors that he will head to Iran. ‘Before the Europe, US visits, Armen Sarkissian met, yes, with the ambassador of Iran to the RA; but such a matter was not discussed,’ they told us. Nevertheless, according to our information, Armen Sarkissian is going to visit Iran.

“By the way, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also will head to Iran; they told us that, ‘the final dates are being clarified.’

“And in the future, on July 11 and 12, Pashinyan will head to Brussels to participate in the NATO summit,” wrote Hraparak.