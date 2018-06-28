News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 28
USD
482.08
EUR
561.19
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.08
EUR
561.19
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia President might head to Azerbaijan
Newspaper: Armenia President might head to Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There are rumors that the President of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Armen Sarkissian, might go to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, albeit Hraparak (Square) newspaper’s sources in the presidential office considered this “absurd,” reported Hraparak. 

“There are also rumors that he will head to Iran. ‘Before the Europe, US visits, Armen Sarkissian met, yes, with the ambassador of Iran to the RA; but such a matter was not discussed,’ they told us. Nevertheless, according to our information, Armen Sarkissian is going to visit Iran.

“By the way, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also will head to Iran; they told us that, ‘the final dates are being clarified.’

“And in the future, on July 11 and 12, Pashinyan will head to Brussels to participate in the NATO summit,” wrote Hraparak.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Some Armenia officials had received up to $15,000 as monthly bonus
The National Security Service promises a “hot” summer…
 Newspaper: Azerbaijan president ready to negotiate with Armenia’s Sarkissian?
Aliyev has made this understood to Russia…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM to head to Brussels
Why is his participation in the NATO summit important?...
 Newspaper: Armenia early parliamentary election to be held by year’s end
The preliminary agreement was reached, but there is one obstacle…
 Newspaper: Who will replace Armenia Investigative Committee chief?
Respective rumors are widely circulated in the political backstage…
 Newspaper: Armenia third president discusses MP Manvel Grigoryan’s act
Serzh Sargsyan on Monday morning met with some of his fellow party members…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news