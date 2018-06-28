Mike Pence: Trump, Putin expected to discuss election meddling

The US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss a broad range of issues, said the US Vice President Mike Pence.
“There are a broad range of issues the president’s going to talk about that need to be addressed,” Bloomberg reported quoting Pence.
The issues include “the economic relationship with the United States and Russia and countries of the world”, the Vice President said adding that they will discuss alleged Russian interference in the US 2016 elections.
According to him, the US President also plans to discuss Russian military invasion in Syria and Ukraine.