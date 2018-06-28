NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 28.06.2018

USAID director commits to a mine-free Artsakh

Armenian government holds second discussion of electoral legislation reform

Armenia president meets with Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders

EU ambassador: New Armenia government takes the fight against corruption seriously

Switalski: Armenia's anti-corruption campaign can set the bar for entire region

Armenian cross presented to Prince William

Another MP leaves Republican Party of Armenia

61 babies were born in Yerevan on June 27

Zalkaliani: Armenia can always expect Georgia’s support

Two Azerbaijani MPs deprived of access to PACE

French firm Lafarge accused of aiding ISIS crimes

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx split

Dollar tumble not stopping in Armenia

Armenia legislature to convene special session before July 15 summer vacation?

Rouhani: Sanctions will put pressure on Iranians

Queen Elizabeth II 'under the weather'

Karabakh marks 25th anniversary of Martakert town’s liberation

Fox News: Trump-Putin meeting to be held in Helsinki

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan was obligated to notify about military exercises at least 42 days in advance

Putin speaks about troops withdrawal from Syria

Azerbaijan to hold another large-scale drills

Armenia Constitutional Court judge new candidate is nominated

Maduro calls Pence a 'poisonous viper’

Karabakh, Armenia MFAs hold consultation

Armenia delegation: PACE penalizes 14 ex-MPs for corruption

3 people killed in German explosion

NATO hopes Turkey, US will resolve disagreements over Russian S-400s

Mike Pence: Trump, Putin expected to discuss election meddling

North, South Koreas start talks on road connection

US plans to maintain military contingent in South Korea

Mourinho: I don’t want to miss England-Belgium clash

Armenia MOD presents OSCE officials statistics on Azerbaijan ceasefire violations

Ohanian: It will be the first generation believing in himself

Armenia PM: Small and medium-sized businesses need considerable assistance

Maradona: I am fine

Pashinyan: Armenia PM will have one official residence

Researchers reduce autism symptoms in mice using CRISPR

Armenia President pays tribute to Theodore Roosevelt

Armenia government holds Cabinet session

Crespo: France is favorite to beat Argentina in the last 16

Armenia former official arrested

Non-dairy drinks can be dangerous for infants

Newspaper: Armenia President might head to Azerbaijan

Alexis Ohanian: More good energy around Yerevan than I can ever remember

Iran spiritual leader calls for stern fight against corruption

State Department: N. Korea understands scope of US desire for complete denuclearization

Pompeo: Trump believes that Russia should participate in global discussions

World Cup: Brazil and Switzerland reach 1/8 finals

Putin and Trump to discss wide range of issues

Trump names possible place of meeting with Putin

New details revealed: Wife of Armenian MP turns herlself in to police

Armenian MP's wife detained

Sweden ready to work with new Armenian government (PHOTO)

Turkey accuses EU of hypocrisy

Iranian lawmakers urge Rouhani to change economic team

Moscow and Washington agree on Putin-Trump meeting

World Cup: Germany fail to reach playoffs first time in history

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.06.2018

World Cup: South Korea knock Germany out of playoffs

Belarus FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Former Armenian official faces charges

German defense company plans business deals with Azerbaijan

Flight attendants have a higher risk of cancer than the general population

Armenian FM to visit Germany

Ohanian to Armenian PM: I've never been so proud of being Armenian

Head of Armenian delegation at PACE to Azerbaijan: Are you preparing for war?

UAE envoy to Armenia: UAE is interested in peace in Middle East

Romania legislature lower chamber unanimously ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

Armenia PM: We should try to convey our public, national, nationwide aspirations within mid-term expenditure framework

Tusk: EU must prepared for the worst due to Trump policy

Dollar continues to depreciate in Armenia

Armenian FM: We must prevent attempts to abuse, politicize BSEC platform

Armenia MFA: Economic cooperation within BSEC will further benefit from interactions with other integration platforms

Yerevan municipal council member: Mayor Margaryan wrote letter of resignation

Armenian deputy FM: Attempts to politicize BSEC activities are unacceptable

Armenia FM: BSEC economic agenda needs to be reviewed and adapted to present global economic trends (PHOTOS)

Alexis Ohanian is photographed, with Mount Ararat in background (PHOTOS)

Ucom offers “Affordable Internet Bundles in Georgia”

69 babies were born in Yerevan on June 26

Armenia PM to have 2 offices

One killed, over 30 injured in German tour bus accident

US congresswoman says she works toward Armenia getting funding from Millennium Challenge Corporation

Nadal: Ten years from now, tennis may be in danger

BSEC chief pleased with participation of its member states in meeting held in Yerevan

Polish PM proposes to amend Holocaust law

Armenia MP: No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution

Messi, Rojo saves Argentinians from drowning (cartoon)

Grammys to have eight nominees in top four categories

CNN: US Court decides to stop separating migrant children with families

Armenia Military Industry Committee has new chief

Scientific conference on Armenia held in Washington

Alexander Lapshin meets with Armenia President, in Washington

For a healthy heart lie back and relax in a hot bath

Maradona: I am fine, thanks for the support

Alexis Ohanian visits Yerevan market (PHOTOS)

US embassy to help Armenia center for asylum seekers

Armenia government holds special session

Yerevan hosts BSEC FMs’ meeting (PHOTOS)

Armenia-EU agreement ratification should be accelerated