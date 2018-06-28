Maduro calls Pence a 'poisonous viper’

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called the U.S. Vice President Mike Pence a 'poisonous viper’, Reuters reported.
“Every time the poisonous viper Mike Pence opens his mouth, I feel stronger. We have defeated you and we are going to defeat (you) wherever you are,” he said.
According to Maduro, the United States is willing to overthrow his government in order to seize the OPEC nation’s oil and mineral wealth.
Maduro accused Washington of leading an “economic war” against the country.
The U.S. Vice President paid a 2-day-visit to Brazil in June 26 to hold talks with the country’s president Michel Temer. Pence thanked the Brazilian authorities for supporting economic sanctions against Venezuela and welcomed the country's leadership over the isolation of Caracas.
The United States imposed new sanctions on Venezuela following the May 20 elections when Nicolás Maduro was re-elected.