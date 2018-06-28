News
North, South Koreas start talks on road connection
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Representatives of North and South Koreas transport departments have started negotiations on connecting roads over the border amid a thaw in inter-Korean relations, Yonhap reported. 

“They are expected to discuss ways to modernize and link cross-border roads as a follow-up to the agreement their leaders reached in a summit on April 27 to expand inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation in diverse areas,” the source said.

As reported earlier, South and North Koreas agreed to hold talks on restoration of military communication lines.
