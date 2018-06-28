News
Armenia President pays tribute to Theodore Roosevelt
Armenia President pays tribute to Theodore Roosevelt
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

 

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to the US, on Wednesday visited the Theodore Roosevelt Island National Memorial to the 26th President of the United States.

Sarkissian laid a wreath to Roosevelt’s statue, and he paid tribute to this renowned American statesman, who—during his tenure as US President—had advocated the protection of the rights of Armenians and other Christian minorities in the Ottoman Empire.

Also, Theodore Roosevelt was well known for his courageous stand toward the protection of the rights of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide.
Հայերեն and Русский
